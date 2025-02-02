New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Calling for self-regulation to curb possible misdoings, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday told chartered accountants that any placatory stance at their end will be fraught with severe consequences when there are transgressions in law.

While urging the chartered accountants to maintain and exemplify scrupulously the highest ethical standards as that is the minimal requirement of their profession, Dhankhar asserted that there can be no human lapse than betrayal of trust.

Addressing a global gathering of chartered accountants in the national capital, the vice president said if chartered accountants are first responders to transgression of law and ethics in any form, it will herald the needed exit of malpractices.

The comments from Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, come against the backdrop of instances in the past where chartered accountants have come under the regulatory lens for alleged lapses and misdoings.

"I come from a stream of legal profession. Like your profession, we also have self-regulation. I would therefore urge (that a) placatory stance at your end is fraught with severe consequences when there are transgressions in law.

"We must take all care and caution to see that we are not afflicted by ingratiating with our fraternal feelings or taking care because they belong to our fraternity," he said.

The vice president was speaking at the World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) function organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

"... if chartered accountants are first responders to transgression of law and ethics in any form, this will herald the needed exit of malpractices. No malpractices can flourish if chartered accountants are so determined.

"I need not reflect in detail, but you are aware, placatory positioning of one of the world's largest chartered accountants firm led to its exit from the radar, that's a lesson to one and all," he said.

In his speech, the vice president also mentioned artificial intelligence and said its effective and efficient use requires organisations to walk the fine line between innovation and responsibility, guided by robust ethical frameworks and proactive leadership.

"If not tapped and regulated, artificial intelligence will emerge as a monster," he added.

