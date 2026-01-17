Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday demanded strict legal action against Leader of Opposition Atishi over her alleged objectionable remarks on a Sikh Guru, asserting that a forensic examination report has confirmed that the video of the remarks was not tampered with.

Addressing the issue, Sachdeva said the Delhi Assembly Speaker had released the forensic report related to the video containing the remarks allegedly made by Atishi inside the Assembly on January 6.

According to him, the report clearly establishes that the video footage was authentic and that the remarks were indeed made during the House proceedings.

He further laid out the sequence of events, stating that the remarks were made inside the Assembly on January 6, following which the video surfaced on social media on January 7. An FIR was registered the same day, and the forensic examination of the video was conducted on January 8.

"The Delhi Assembly Speaker released the report of the forensic examination of the video containing the objectionable remarks made on January 6th. The report clearly states that Atishi committed the offence... On January 6th, Atishi made objectionable remarks inside the Assembly. On January 7th, the video surfaced on social media. An FIR was filed on the 7th, and the forensic examination was conducted on January 8th,' he told ANI.

Sachdeva alleged that the Punjab government attempted to mislead the court by presenting a manipulated version of the video. Raising the matter further, the Delhi BJP chief demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged submission of a doctored video before the court.

"The entire Punjab government misled the court by presenting a doctored video... Our demand is that legal action be taken against Atishi. The doctored video presented by the Punjab government in the court should also be investigated by the CBI. Atishi's membership should be suspended," he added.

Meanwhile, on the controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that "truth has prevailed" after Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta presented a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirming that there was no tampering in the audio-video recording of the Delhi Assembly proceedings, where LoP and AAP leader Atishi allegedly insulted 'Sikh Guru'. (ANI)

