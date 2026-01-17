Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Adding a new milestone in rail connectivity for the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda, West Bengal, as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the flag-off ceremony virtually from Kamakhya Railway station in Guwahati on Saturday.

It may be noted that the high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. It is India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, marking a remarkable achievement for the region and for Indian Railways.

The 16-coach rake comprises 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches, and 1 First AC coach, with a total passenger capacity of 823 (AC 3-Tier: 611, AC 2-Tier: 188, First AC: 24).

The train will cover 972 km between Guwahati and Kolkata in 14 hours. The train is scheduled to depart from Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs and reach Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next morning.

In the return trip, the train is scheduled to depart from Howrah at 18:20 hrs and reach Kamakhya at 08:20 hrs the next day.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the inauguration as a moment of immense joy and pride, and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian Railways.

He said that when an ultra-modern train like the Vande Bharat Sleeper rolls its journey from the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, it powerfully conveys the message that India's progress never distances itself from its roots.

"This initiative of starting the first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Howrah is a living embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development as well as heritage, where modern technology moves forward with respect for faith and tradition. The inauguration of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express from Kamakhya is a strong symbol of modern India's progress, self-confidence, and inclusive development," the Governor said.

Hailing the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, he said that the Prime Minister's special affection and commitment towards Northeast India are clearly reflected in concrete actions and transformative projects, of which this train service is a shining example.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the North Eastern Region, once considered as periphery, has now been transformed into a centre of importance with improved modes of connectivity.

"Thanks to the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who brought the North East to the centre of all important government priorities," Dr. Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also thanked the Prime Minister for flagging off the first Vande Bharat sleeper between Kamakhya and Howrah.

"Introduction of the train will augur well in revolutionising the rail connectivity in the region," he said.

He expressed hope that the train would further strengthen the bond of friendship and boost cultural and religious tourism in both states.

CM Sarma, moreover, said that under the NDA government, there has been an intensive focus on improvement of the railway infrastructure in Assam and other Northeastern states in recent years.

"The transport and logistics infrastructure in Assam is crucial for economic development of the region considering Assam's geo-strategic location in the country. The focus of the Centre can be clearly seen from the series of development activities, ushering a new connectivity revolution in the region," the Chief Minister said.

He, in this regard, also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, who will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express Trains from Kaziranga on Sunday.

Minister of Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, MPs Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Pradan Baruah, Bhubaneswar Kalita, MLA Atul Bora, GM NF Railway Chetan Kumar Srivastava and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion at the Kamakhya Railway station. (ANI)

