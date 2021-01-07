Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has sent a notice to BJP leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prasad Lad, seeking to record his statement in connection with a civic contract.

The notice was addressed to Lad as a partner of M/s BVG Crystal Joint Venture.

An FIR has been registered, on the complaint of Bimal Agarwal, against BVG Crystal Joint Venture and othersunder IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), it said.

Reacting to the notice, Lad denied wrongdoing and said," This case has already been quashed, but the notice was sent to settle political scores."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)