Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons have vandalised equipment worth "lakhs of rupees" at a premier teachers' training institute in Kolkata, its spokesperson said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration in Ballygunge area of the city.

The institute authorities on Saturday morning found several rooms across four floors of the building ransacked and equipment vandalised, she said.

The Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations are scheduled to be held online from October 1.

All the machines in the server room were destroyed, while the laboratory and the auditorium also bore the brunt of the attack that possibly took place on Saturday night, the spokesperson told reporters.

"We think more than one person was involved. They must have scaled the boundary wall to enter the institute but we are clueless about their motive," she said.

As per preliminary assessment, the damage would be of lakhs of rupees, the spokesperson added.

The institute authorities have filed a police complaint.

