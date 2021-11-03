Mumbai, November 3: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 263.08 points and Nifty up by 78.20 points.

At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 263.08 points or 0.44 per cent at 60292.14.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17967.20, at 9:30 am, up by 78.20 points or 0.44 per cent.

