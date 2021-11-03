The technical committee of World Health Organization (WHO), which had sought additional clarifications from Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, is scheduled to meet today to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for global use of the company's Covaxin vaccine.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use met on October 26, 2021, and had asked for additional clarifications from the manufacturers to conduct a final Emergency Use Listing risk-benefit assessment for global use of the Covaxin. World News | Australia Adds Covaxin to List of 'recognised' COVID-19 Vaccines

Australia had on November 1 recognised Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for travellers aged. Apart from Australia, countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Guyana, Oman, Mauritius, the Philippines, Estonia, Greece, Mexico and Iran are the countries that have approved Covaxin.

The WHO earlier on October 18 had tweeted that though it was aware of many people waiting for covaxin to be added to the EUL, but it cannot recommend it without complete evaluation.

We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective. pic.twitter.com/GDx8GAc1KU

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 18, 2021

WHO has so far approved only Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use. Approval to Covaxin will come as a relief for many as they will qualify for vaccine mandates in other Countries.

