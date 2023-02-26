Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): With the by-polls in the Erode East Assembly Constituency scheduled for February 27, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin on Saturday held a mega rally in the area in favour of DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and said that the byelection will check the weightage of the Dravidian Model government.

"You all shouldn't forget that this is not only a bypoll, this is an election to check the weightage of the Dravidian Model government," said the CM.

"Secular Progressive alliance is not an alliance for Election. This is an alliance for this nation's goodwill and ideology. To save our language, race and state, this alliance has been formed," the CM added.

Calling out the importance of Erode for DMK, Stalin said, "This is the place EVR Periyar was born. Now Bypoll has come in this Periyar's Native soil and I have come here to seek votes for Elangovan."

Opposing us there is one alliance where the biggest party won't use any alliance party leader's photos in posters and banners. Till today, Edappadi mentioned PM Modi's name while campaigning," he said.

Slamming the opposition, Stalin said, "Even If you use Prime Minister Modi's name, you are not going to get a deposit. But they want to at least get the votes which they got previously."

Speaking about the results of the by-elections, Stalin said, "We will win the elections with a huge margin of thousands of votes."

The Chief Minister said that the poll promise of Rs 1000 per family to women will also be fulfilled in the upcoming state budget to be presented in the assembly in March, claiming that 85 per cent of the things promised during the polls have already been completed by the government.

"I won't forget our poll promise. You (AIADMK) have put a huge debt on us. Next month's budget session is to happen. At that time we would announce the date from when Rs 1000 would be given to women per month," he said. (ANI)

