Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) The European Union and Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) will support Bengaluru in transition to low-carbon Municipal Solid Waste management technologies, the Bengaluru civic agency said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto, along with the other EUI delegates called on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta and held a detailed discussion on the solid waste management.

Later, the delegation conducted a joint site visit to one of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management facilities in Koramangala.

After meeting Gupta, Astuto tweeted, "Productive meeting with Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta @BBMPCOMM. We discussed joint collaboration in solid waste management in #Bengaluru & how to scale it up. The EU and its MS look forward to working further towards green transition."

In a statement, the BBMP quoted Gupta as saying, "The transition to circular economy is a priority for the city and the role of international cooperation in facilitating knowledge and experience exchange is crucial."

Gupta also proposed preparing a vision document for MSW management for Bengaluru along with stock-take of the ongoing initiatives, the civic agency said.

According to the BBMP, the EUI and the German Federal Ministry of the Environment and Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) funded Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) Support Project titled ‘Waste Solutions for a Circular Economy in India' will support Bengaluru in transition to low-carbon MSW Management technologies in line with circular economy principles.

The Palike said the NAMA project aims to provide technical and financial support to BBMP to set up new plants and revamp existing Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), compost facilities and biomethanisation plants.

The project will also support in creating a role-model source segregation system through citizen engagement and demonstrating models for integrating the informal sector in Bengaluru, the BBJP further said.

According to the Palike, Bengaluru is one of the five lighthouse cities chosen for the NAMA Support project funded under the NAMA Facility.

Other locations include Goa, Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

It added that the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is the nodal ministry and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is the implementation partner.

The project will also support in capacity building of staff on low-carbon waste management solutions as well as facilitating technological collaboration with the European companies in this area.

The project will help to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, landfill space and lead to improved recovery of resources.

It also aims at increasing awareness on source segregation of waste by conducting campaigns on associated environmental pollution and health risks and facilitating availability of low-carbon solutions for waste treatment technologies towards a circular economy.

