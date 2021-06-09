New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) An evaluation framework comprising various key performance indicators (KPIs) and a Delhi Liveability Index are among the ideas proposed by the DDA for monitoring the implementation of policies outlined under the Master Plan, 2041.

The draft MPD 2041 has been made available on the website of the Delhi Development Authority and public suggestions and objections have been invited.

"The on-ground progress of implementation of various policies of the master plan shall be monitored continuously, thereby reducing time lags in data procurement and analysis. A detailed review shall be conducted every five years and the master plan shall be modified, if required.

"An evaluation framework comprising of various key performance indicators (KPIs) is proposed to measure the effectiveness of the plan. The KPIs are focused on measuring larger outcomes for the city and will help in undertaking course correction for achieving the goals and objective," the draft plan said.

Multi-agency coordination, data sharing and management and setting up of a dedicated monitoring unit at the DDA are among the measures outlined for implementation of the plan.

The 20 Key Performance Indicators outlined in the evaluation framework include reduction in indigenous air pollution, water pollution control, green cover enhancement, rejuvenation of water bodies, flood risk reduction, wastewater reuse, groundwater augmentation, reducing landfill stress and converting waste to wealth.

Share of renewable energy in total usage, seismic compliance, safety against fire outbreaks, share of small format housing in hew housing stock, slum rehabilitation, shift towards public transport, adoption of electric vehicles, Human Development Index, heritage conservations, vibrancy of public streets and female participation in workforce are among other indicators.

"An overarching Delhi Liveability Index shall also be developed for assessing the overall progress of the city in implementing the plan. This will be computed by using the progress against all 20 indicators," it said.

Three monitoring committees, namely, Environmental Sustainability Committee (ES-COM), Built Environment Committee (BE-COM) and City Vitality Committee (CV-COM) shall be set up to monitor the progress achieved against the goals of the plan.

"An annual progress report shall be developed by each monitoring committee, highlighting the status quo with respect to the on-ground implementation of the plan and suggesting measures for course correction as required.

"The three monitoring committees shall report on an annual basis to a high-powered apex review committee, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The apex committee shall review the annual progress reports, provide coordination support and suggest amendments to the Plan as required,” the report said.

The DDA shall set up online single window mechanisms to support smooth implementation of the spatial development policies of the Plan. The portal shall act as a one-point facility for making applications,participating in schemes and tracking the status of approvals.

