Indore, Jun 29 (PTI) The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched a digital house address project on Sunday, officials said, claiming it to be the first such initiative in the country.

The project involves the installation of special digital plates with unique QR codes outside every house in the city.

The project was launched on pilot basis from ward number 82 in Sudama Nagar area.

The official said the project aims to empower 'smart' administration by connecting citizen services with digital technology.

"We have linked our digital address project with the Digipin (Digital Postal Index Number) system of the Central Government. Indore is the first city in the country to do so," Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said.

He said special digital plates with a unique QR code will be installed outside every house in the city.

"By scanning this QR code with a mobile phone, the GPS-based digital address of the house can be known. Local taxes like property tax and water tax can be paid and complaints regarding civic amenities can also be lodged," the Mayor said, adding that necessary changes will be made in the digital address project based on the suggestions of the citizens.

