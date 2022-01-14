Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI): As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of the country's independence, Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday hosted the first-ever global Surya Namaskar demonstration programme and lauded the participants for "helping serve humanity".

The programme, held on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Surya Namaskar. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonowal asked the people to practice the Yogasana from their homes.

Addressing the media persons virtually during the event, Sonowal said, "Ministry of AYUSH is organizing a Global Surya Namaskar programme under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you are requested to be a part of this programme by staying at home along with your family."

"Every person participating in the programme is helping in serving humanity. Thank you to all the participants," he added.

Sonowal, Union MoS Dr Mahendra Munjpara, along with 75 lakh people from across the globe participated in the event virtually.

During the programme, leading Yoga masters and gurus from global institutions also shared their messages. (ANI)

