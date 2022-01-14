Thane, January 14: A fire broke out at a plastic godown in the Shilphata area in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached at the spot.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the municipal corporation stated.

Further details are awaited.

