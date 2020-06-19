Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) The opposition BJP and Congress in Odisha on Friday said everybody has to abide by the Supreme Court order on the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

The Supreme court on Thursday had stayed the Rath Yatra, which was scheduled to begin on June 23, and all activities related to the festival, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP, in a statement, said that everybody has to abide by the Supreme Court order on Rath Yatra even if it is painful.

"We have to accept the reality that the pandemic is at its high during the month," BJP state president Samir Mohanty said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik in a video message said, "The apex Court order on stay of the Rath Yatra might have hurt people, but all have to abide by it. Now after the SC verdict, nothing can be done."

The Samajwadi Party's Odisha unit welcomed the Supreme Court decision and urged the state government to implement it in letter and spirit.

However, senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra said the state government's role will remain under "suspicion" after the sudden cancellation of the biggest festival of Lord Jagannath.

He said all are duty bound to abide by the Supreme Court order, but alleged that there was lack of will on the part of the government to conduct Rath Yatra amid the pandemic.

"It is a fact that there is fear of the pandemic and all the people without any condition support the state government's steps to fight against the virus. All rituals of the deities, including Snana Yatra (Bathing ritual), on June 5 were completed with strict adherence to the guidelines. The servitors also provided full cooperation and offered to undergo COVID-19 test during the construction of the chariots," Mohapatra said.

Congress MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar Routray "held the state government completely responsible" for the Supreme court putting a stay on the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

"I cannot tolerate such development. You (state government) have broken the century old tradition... What have you done? Lord Jagannath will never forgive you (state government)," 73 -year-old Routray said in a choked voice while tears rolled down his cheeks.

Routray represents the Jatni assembly segment in Khordha district.

Reacting to Mohapatra's allegations, senior BJD leader and government chief whip Pramila Mallick said, "There is no conspiracy as alleged. Who will give the guarantee that the disease will not further spread when lakhs of people congregate during the annual festival.”

She said that there is a lot of difference between the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra. Snana Yatra is held within the temple premises while Rath Yatra is conducted on the Grand Road outside the temple.

Mallick said the allegation of foul play brought by the opposition is baseless.

