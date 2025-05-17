New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said it is everybody's responsibility to refrain from trying to create any confusion over the success of Operation Sindoor.

Participating in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur to mark the success of Operation Sindoor, he also said the valorous Indian armed forces detached, defunct and destroyed the "sanctuary of sinners and territory of terrorists" in Pakistan during the operation.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Districts Till May 21, Predicts IMD.

Naqvi's remarks have come days after the Congress accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor. The opposition party had said it would take out rallies across the country to question the prime minister's "silence" on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"While commenting on irresponsible statements made by some people on the Operation Sindoor, Naqvi said that it is the responsibility of all to refrain from any attempt to create confusion on the victory of the country," said a statement released by Naqvi's office.

Also Read | Who Is Raj Mishra? UP Farmer's Son Elected As Mayor of Wellingborough in England.

The way Indian armed forces "bulldozed the territory of terrorists and the promoters of terrorism", it has given a stern message to "such evil elements across the world", the statement quoted Naqvi as saying.

The Indian armed forces have taught such a lesson to the terrorists and their sponsors and protectors in Pakistan that they will never forget it for generations to come, he added.

"Today the entire nation is saluting the bravery of our armed forces. Our Army's courage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's capable and credible leadership has instilled faith in the country and fear in enemies," Naqvi said.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' in Rampur was taken out from Pandit Deen Dayal Chowk to Gandhi Samadhi and attended by a large number of people, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)