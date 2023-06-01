Nagpur, Jun 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said everyone should make efforts for India's unity and integrity.

Addressing an event of the RSS in Nagpur, Bhagwat said India did well among all countries during the global economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone should make efforts for India's unity and integrity,” he maintained.

