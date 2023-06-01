Ahmedabad, June 1: A Dalit man has been attacked in Gujarat's Banaskantha district by some persons of the upper caste for wearing fashionable clothes and sunglasses.

Jigar Shekhalia was attacked as the upper caste persons felt he was "flying too high these days". When his mother tried to intervene, the accused also assaulted her and also tore her clothes. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Groom Attacked, Beaten With Rods by 'Upper Caste' Men for Riding Horse in Agra, FIR Lodged.

The assault took place on Tuesday night in Mota village, with the victims now receiving medical treatment at a hospital. Shekhalia lodged a complaint against seven persons, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at Gadh police station. The accused, who carry the Rajput surname, reportedly expressed displeasure at Shekhalia's stylish dress and eyewear, triggering the incident.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday morning, one of the accused confronted Shekhalia outside his house, threatening him and saying him that he was "flying too high these days". Later, six of the alleged perpetrators approached him outside a village temple, wielding sticks and demanding an explanation for his attire. Following a heated conversation, they attacked. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Man Fails to Repay Loan, Beaten Mercilessly by Recovery Agent in Rajgarh.

When Shekhalia's mother intervened, attempting to save her son, the assailants turned their ire towards her, physically assaulting her and ripping her clothes, the police said.

The accused were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, outraging the modesty of a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, and using abusive language. They also face charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrests have been made so far.

