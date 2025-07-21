Ranchi, Jul 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Monday said that everything is fine among the alliance partners in the government and all legislators and ministers are united under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He alleged that attempts are being made to propagate and spread misleading information about the organisation and the ministers for the past few days.

"Misleading news was spread recently regarding Rural Development minister Dipika Pandey Singh staging a dharna in front of officials and Health minister Irfan Ansari's son inspecting RIMS hospital. Attempts are being made to churn out political benefits out of misleading information," he told reporters.

He said the coalition government is completely united.

"Everything is fine among alliance partners and all, including MLAs and ministers are united in the government led by chief minister Hemant Soren," Kamlesh added.

Raising public interest issues is not an expression of anger against the government but the voice of the people, which Congress fulfils responsibly, he said.

"The government is fully committed to resolving public issues, while the BJP tries to politicise every issue," Kamlesh said.

He said that the OBC cell of All India Congress Committee is going to organise a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on July 25.

"Hundreds of workers from OBC community from all districts of Jharkhand will participate in the event," he added.

