Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): After Congress rejected claims of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), who accused the party of vote theft in the Jubilee Hills byelection, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar slammed the Congress, saying that the evidence is right up front to support the allegations.

Sravan Kumar stated that even after KTR had submitted a detailed evidence-based representation to the Election Commission of India, no action has been initiated.

"When the evidence is in front of you, how can you call it a baseless allegation? This demonstrates the brazenness of the Congress government and the irresponsibility of the Election Commission of India. KTR, along with the legislators, has submitted a detailed, evidence-based representation to the ECI. But where is the action?" he asked.

Sravan Kumar further argued that there were possibilities of collusion and involvement in vote manipulation, and urged the Election Commission of India to take strict action against the Congress party and the involved party leaders.

"If Rahul Gandhi can make noise in Bihar, everyone has to echo it. But when KTR, with evidence, talks about vote theft, then why are they not accepting it?... This means Congress is involved in this vote theft in Jubilee Hills. If that's the case, neither the Election Commission of India nor any other competent authorities are speaking... This indicates their collusion and involvement in manipulation, which we strongly condemn. We urge the Election Commission of India to take strict action," he said.

Further discussing the Jubilee Hills byelection, he stated that the main contest is between the Congress and the BRS.

"BJP is certainly not in a fight in Jubilee Hills. I think the contest is between the Congress and BRS... Not only the people of Jubilee Hills but the entire population of Telangana is taking the election very seriously to teach a fitting lesson to Revanth Reddy and his unconstitutional governance... He has destroyed the brand Hyderabad... Everywhere we go to campaign in Jubilee Hills, people with warm hearts welcome us and say that KCR must return..." (ANI)

