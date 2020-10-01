Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rane (68) disclosed the diagnosis on his official Twitter handle.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine but I have decided to isolate myself as per doctors advise.

"I will return soon to public life, he added.

