Hubballi (K'taka), Apr 15 (PTI) Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday announced his resignation from the BJP after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead While Being Taken for Medical in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Shettar, who was the leader of the opposition when the Congress was in power, also said he would contest the upcoming assembly election for sure.

Recalling his contribution to the party and the key posts he held in the state, Shettar said, "I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them. Hence, I have decided fight the election. I will go to Sirsi and tender my resignation from the Assembly (to the speaker). Eventually i will resign from the party which I had built in the state."

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Gangster-Turned-Politician, His Brother Ashraf Killed While Talking to Media in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

The Lingayat leader also alleged that there was a systematic conspiracy against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)