Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) A former member of the Punjab State Commission for Minorities and his assistant were arrested by the vigilance bureau in a bribery case, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Lal Hussain served as a member of the commission between February 2020 and February 2023. His personal assistant was identified as Mohabbat Meharban, the statement added.

The complainant, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chanan Wala village in Fazilka district, alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 7 lakh per person to get a job in the Wakf Board or recruitment as a constable for his brother, sister, brother-in-law and friend.

He further added the accused had already taken Rs 10,49,500 in three instalments.

The complainant recorded his conversation with Meharban in this regard and gave it to the state vigilance bureau as evidence.

