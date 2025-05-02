New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has listed the supplementary charge sheet against ex-MLA Naresh Balyan, Vijay alias Kalu, Sahil alias Poli, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba for consideration on May 5.

The supplementary charge sheet came up for hearing before Special Judge Digvinay Singh.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh submitted that the supplementary charge sheet has been filed under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Naresh Balyan.

Section 3 of MCOCA has been invoked against three accused, he added.

On May 1, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against former MLA Naresh Balyan and three other accused persons, namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, in an MCOCA case.

All these accused persons have been arrested in an MCOCA case related to an investigation against an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

This is the second supplementary charge sheet in this case, but the first charge sheet against Naresh Balyan.

Earlier, a main charge sheet was filed against Ritik alias Peter. The first supplementary charge sheet was filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara.

Naresh Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, in this case. The court had extended the time period by 60 days to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

On April 23, the court extended time by 11 days to complete the investigation against two accused, namely Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gahlaut alias Kalu, in a case under MCOCA.

On March 1, the court had granted 60 more days to Delhi Police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, in this case. The extension period is expiring on May 4.

The court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet had also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. Cognisance of the same has also been taken by the court. (ANI)

