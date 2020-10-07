Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal on Wednesday accused the Bhim Army and other political parties of misleading the family of a 19-year-old woman who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Hathras.

He said the woman and her family had first accused one man of sexual harassment and eight days later, they levelled charges of rape against three more men.

"A new turn in the incident came when Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar went to see the woman in hospital along with his supporters. Already under stress, the family has become confused with people giving different suggestions and now they are backing out from CBI enquiry and narco/polygraph test," Lal claimed.

On the hurried cremation in the middle of the night, the former UP DGP alleged that police worked with promptness as they got inputs that the Bhim Army, Congress and the AAP were conspiring to instigate caste riots in Hathras.

"Police got intelligence input that the body would not be allowed to be cremated in the morning and there would be massive disturbances, arson and so with the consent of the family and in their presence, the last rites were performed," he claimed.

Lal, who is also the former chief of UP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate Campus Front of India also became active and pumped in Rs 100 crore for instigating riots in Hathras.

