Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): A major illegal liquor distillery operation was shut down by the Excise Department today in Haridwar, following a surprise raid based on confidential intelligence.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Excise Commissioner HC Semwal, who ordered the formation of a special inspection team to tackle the illicit activities.

On the morning of December 30, 2024, the team, led by Deputy Excise Commissioner Prabhashankar Damshr, carried out a surprise inspection at a foreign liquor distillery located in Shetaldhar, Haridwar district. The distillery, reportedly run by Kadank Kanwal, was found to be operating without the necessary permissions.

However, further investigations revealed the involvement of Jaginder Lingra. The authorities discovered counterfeit liquor bottles, empty glass bottles, caps, and holograms during the raid. It is believed the distillery was producing and packaging counterfeit liquor, a significant threat to public health and a clear violation of excise laws.

Following the bust, the Excise Department issued strict warnings to those involved in the production and circulation of counterfeit liquor. It emphasized that anyone found participating in such illegal activities will face severe punitive action, to ensure public safety and curb illicit operations in the future. (ANI)

