Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Indian Army successfully conducted Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 in the formidable terrain and extreme weather conditions of the Eastern Himalayas in the Kameng region, a press release from Defence PRO Guwahati said.

The exercise, witnessed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps, showcased a remarkable synergy of advanced technology, operational innovation, and professional excellence among the troops.

The large-scale manoeuvres underscored the Army's ability to operate in multi-domain environments, with demonstrations of drone surveillance, real-time target acquisition, precision strikes, air-littoral dominance, and synchronised battlefield manoeuvres.

A major highlight was the operational debut of the newly raised ASHNI platoons, who showcased how next-generation technology, seamlessly fused with battle-hardened tactics, can deliver a decisive edge in contemporary and future conflicts.

A distinctive aspect of Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 was the active integration of the Indian Civil Defence Industry, symbolising India's ongoing "Decade of Transformation." This collaboration demonstrated how indigenous defence innovation is rapidly translating into battlefield advantage, strengthening national security and enhancing self-reliance under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The exercise not only validated the Army's combat readiness in high-altitude, harsh climatic conditions but also reaffirmed its commitment to embracing emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, precision weaponry, and multi-domain operational concepts.

The successful conduct of Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 epitomises the Indian Army's pursuit of excellence, adaptability, and technological advancement, standing as a testimony to its unwavering resolve to remain Future Ready for Next-Generation Warfare. (ANI)

