New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Highlighting the Buddhist connection between India and South Korea, a new exhibition, "An Encounter with Korea Traditional Buddhist Culture in India, the Land of Buddha", commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations here in the capital.

The exhibition, inaugurated at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Wednesday, is organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) in collaboration with the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

Also Read | Mansukh Mandaviya Says No Shortage of Fertilizers in India; Opening Stock and Local Output Enough To Meet Demand.

"Since Buddhism and Buddhist culture were introduced to Korea in the 4th century, they have been an indispensable core part when talking about the Korean way of life, way of thinking, and traditional Korean culture. Korea and India are also closely connected through Buddhism," said South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition showcases media art of Buddhist painting scrolls called 'Gwae Bul', a symbol of traditional Korean Buddhist rituals; Korean traditional lanterns of 'Yeondeunghoe', a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity; and various photo works on the theme of temple stay.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Names of Four District Judges for Appointment as Madras High Court Judges.

Besides introducing Korea's traditional Buddhist culture to India, the exhibition will also have various experience programmes such as painting of Korean cultural items, experiencing Korean Buddhist scriptures inking and making lotus lanterns.

"We have prepared content so viewers can more vividly sense Korean Buddhism's 1,700-year history, steeped in compassion and peace based on the Buddha's teachings that was introduced from India.

"I hope this cultural exchange exhibition provides you the opportunity to immerse yourselves in the charm and essence of Korean Buddhism. I further pray for the great advancement of friendship between our two countries from these events," said Ven. Jinwoo President Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

The exhibition will come to a close on April 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)