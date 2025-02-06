New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): With most exit polls predicting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win Delhi assembly elections, BJP leaders expressed confidence of the party's triumph after counting of votes on February 8 and said the they will perform better than predictions. AAP leaders said that the party has always fared better than exit poll predictions.

The exit polls, released after conclusion of polling in Delhi assembly elections, predicted that Congress is likely to continue its dismal run.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their prdictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, Aam Aadmi Party 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely for win on 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat. Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seat to Congress.

As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress. Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress.

Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said that people in Delhi seek development just as it has happened across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the Modi wave. People of Delhi want development just like there has been development in the rest of the country under PM Narendra Modi. People are tired of Kejriwal. The hard work put in by our party workers and the guidance and strategy of our leaders have reaped fruit. I don't believe in these exit polls, number of our seats will rise further. BJP will cross the 50-seat mark," Bidhuri, who is a BJP candidate from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi, told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also said that the results were going to be better than the exit polls given the reaction of people in the national capital.

"The exit polls I saw right now, I feel like our exact polls (results) are going to be better than exit polls...the reaction we saw among people, BJP is coming to power (in Delhi) ...it is BJP's homecoming...I thank the people of Delhi," Tiwari told ANI.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva out at AAP, saying that "AAP-da (tragedy)" was leaving and his party was forming the government in the national capital.

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi, people of Delhi have given so much love and blessings to BJP today. Dilli main AAPda jaa rahi hai, BJP aa rahi hai (AAP-da is leaving and BJP is coming)," Sachdeva told ANI.

Speaking on the allegations levelled by the AAP, the BJP leader said that those who cast fake votes would be caught.

"If somebody casts fake vote, they will be caught. We have been saying about this since day one, and it's good that they have been caught...people of Delhi want a corruption-free government and they want development..."

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said that the results of the Delhi assembly elections would be "historic" and "surprising".

Accusing AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of hurting people's sentiments in Haryana, Badoli said that people would remove him from Delhi.

AAP leaders also expressed confidence about their victory in the Delhi polls.

Delhi Urban Development Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj exuded confidence that they will retain power in Delhi and said the party's performance has always been better than predicted by exit polls.

"We have fought three elections in Delhi and this is the fourth assembly election we are fighting...2013, 2015 exit polls had shown that we would be defeated. In 2020, we got more seats than shown by exit polls. This election also, it is being shown that we get fewer seats. I feel that exit polls have always shown that AAP would be getting fewer seats," Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj dubbed the predictions "wrong" and said that people have not spoken "out of fear".

"BJP always silences common people's voices, so they don't speak out of fear. AAP's vote share is always more than that shown in exit polls," he said.

AAP leaders Aman Arora and Sushil Gupta also expressed confidence in Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time."

"Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government," Gupta said.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that exit polls have always proven to be wrong for AAP and exuded confidence in the party's victory.

"Exit polls have always proven to be wrong for the AAP. We have always formed the government with a clear majority and this time will be no different. There are some exit polls which show us winning but I would like to tell everyone to wait for February 8, Arvind Kejriwal will be forming the government with a huge majority," Kakkar said.

AAP leader Reena Gupta said this is the fourth election in which she participated and exit polls in 2013, 2015 also showed AAP getting fewer seats than it actually got. "People of Delhi will be making Arvind Kejriwal their CM," she said.

Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit said: "Let's wait for the 8th of February. We fought well."

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said he has seen a huge change in my constituency and AAP vote share has fallen.

"Congress is regaining ground," he said. (ANI)

