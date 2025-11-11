Women voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Jahanabad

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): As voting for the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on Tuesday, exit polls have predicted a return for the NDA's alliance with a clear majority by securing 130 to 160 seats. Mahagathbadhan, despite all its promises to bring change to Bihar, may fall short with only 70 to 100 seats.

People Pulse poll survey said that NDA may get 133-159 seats, Mahagathbandhan will secure around 75-101 seats, while Jan Suraaj may win 0-5 seats, and others may get 2-8 seats.

Also Read | Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by IANS-Matrize: NDA Predicted to Sweep Assembly Elections With 48% Vote Share, Mahagathbandhan Trails at 37%; Check Party-Wise Seat Projections Here.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar poll, NDA may get 145-160 seats, Mahagathbandhan may secure 73-91 seats, Jansuraaj is unlikely to open its account, with other parties and independents winning 5-10 seats.

As per the DVC Research polls survey, NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, Mahagathbandhan will win 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 2-4 seats, with others securing 4-8 seats.

Also Read | OpenAI Loses Song Lyrics Copyright Case in German Court.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a high voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of the Assembly polls as of 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.

Nawada recorded the lowest turnout of 57.11 per cent till 5 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 67.79 per cent was recorded in Araria, 63.06 per cent in Arwal, 64.48 per cent in Aurangabad, 66.03 per cent in Bhagalpur, 64.36 per cent in Jahanabad, 67.22 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 69.02 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 67.50 per cent in Gaya.

In the first phase of polling, the state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

A third front has also emerged in Bihar with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, which contested on all seats on its own.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)