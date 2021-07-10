Bardhaman (WB), Jul 10 (PTI) A self-proclaimed exorcist has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the survivor's mother took her to the accused's house in Ulara village in Memari police station area for exorcism as she was ill for a few days, an officer said.

As per the complaint lodged by the survivor's mother, the accused took her daughter to a room on the pretext of curing her but instead raped the minor, he said.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to five-day police custody, the officer said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)