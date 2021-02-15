Aurangabad, Feb 15 (PTI) The Health department in Maharashtra is expecting a provision of at least Rs 4,000 crore in the upcoming state Budget 2021-22 for completing the pending works, minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

"As per the guidelines of the Planning Commission, 5 per cent of (state) GDP should be allocated for Health, but till now this allocation never crossed 1 per cent," he told reporters.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to start from March 1.

Tope said that his department would recruit additional manpower and was also planning to strengthen health facilities in the state by implementing various projects.

"The Health department has launched recruitment to fill 50 per cent of 17,000 vacant posts. We are conducting exams for 8,500 posts. Rest 50 per cent posts will be filled soon," he said, adding that the departments of Medical Education and Rural Development have also started hiring.

Tope said the state government was planning to increase the number of dialysis centres across the state.

"Currently, patients from rural areas have to travel to district headquarters for availing dialysis. We are planning to set up this facility at the taluka level," the minister said, adding that the department is considering launching a programme for cancer patients and also wants to replace the fleet of ambulances.

"We are expecting funds for these measures (in the state Budget)," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)