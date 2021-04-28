New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan has been designated as the Finance Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday said.

He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

The senior-most officer among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)