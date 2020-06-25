Nagpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Facing financial crisis apparently due to the coronavirus lockdown, an elderly barber allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Gandhisagar lake here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Baburao Kapase (60), a resident of Yadav Nagar, who used to run a hair saloon at Rani Durgavati Chowk, they said.

After the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in late March, he had to close down his outlet, due to which his family had to face financial difficulties, the police said.

Kapase left home two days ago and his body was found floating in the lake on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Police suspect he jumped into the Gandhisagar lake on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of his family members, they added.

