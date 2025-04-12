Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday raised the demand that a national memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be established in Delhi. He also ensured that the state government would fight the court battle to build the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in the Arabian Sea.

"It is a matter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in the Arabian Sea. We will complete the court battle and ensure that the smarak is built. There should be a national memorial of Maharaj in Delhi too," Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering here.

Referring to the demands made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Udyanraje Bhosale, Fadnavis said that the state government would ensure that legislation is made to tackle those who insult the Maratha king.

"On today's occasion, some demands have been made. Discussions have also taken place and appropriate action will also be taken. Those who insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...we will ensure that a law is made," Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra CM credited Chhatrapati Shivaji for his efforts to bring together 18 different castes in order to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our Devta. It is because of him that we are free and can carry out our duties. If he was not there, we wouldn't have been here. He built a strong presence for us. Not only this, Shivaji united Athra pagad zati (18 different castes). He established the Hindavi Swarajya. This resulted in our saffron flag being hoisted in Delhi and in India," Fadnavis added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj witnessed his coronation at Raigad Fort and spent his last day here as well.

"We are here because of Shivaji Maharaj," Shinde asserted.

Fadnavis and Shinde were speaking on the occasion of the 345th death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were present. (ANI)

