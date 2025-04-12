Pathanamthitta, April 12: A Pathanamthitta court in Kerala has sentenced Noufal, a 29-year-old ambulance driver, to life imprisonment for raping a COVID-19 patient during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The Principal Sessions Court also imposed a fine of INR 2.12 lakh, including INR 1.08 lakh as compensation for the survivor.

Noufal, a native of Kayamkulam and a driver with the Kerala Health Department, was found guilty of diverting the ambulance to a deserted area near Aranmula while transporting a Dalit woman from Adoor General Hospital to a COVID care centre in Pandalam on September 5, 2020. There, he raped her before continuing the journey to the centre. Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

The victim later bravely recorded Noufal’s apology on her mobile phone after he urged her not to reveal the assault. This recording became crucial evidence in the trial. Upon reaching the treatment centre, she narrated the traumatic experience to the medical staff, prompting immediate police action. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

Noufal was arrested and later found to have already been facing charges in a 2019 attempted murder case. The incident had sparked massive outrage in Kerala, with public criticism directed at health authorities for assigning a lone female patient to a male driver without additional supervision.

Investigators praised the verdict and shared that collecting evidence during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was extremely challenging. Despite the hurdles, police ensured a thorough investigation, securing justice for the survivor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

