India News | Failure is Visible in Maharashtra, Congress Running Away from Responsibility : BJP Vice President

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): BJP Vice President and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comment that Congress is not a key player in Maharashtra government, saying that the party was the first to join "unnatural alliance" in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Sahasrabuddhe said that wherever they formed a coalition government in the states, Congress has its own history of creating problems in front of the alliance.

"Unfortunately, knowing this, an unnatural alliance was formed in Maharashtra, and today when the failure is visible, the Congress is running away with responsibility by washing its hands," he said.

"Nothing can make sense of Rahul Gandhi's irresponsible statement. When you are seen to be failing in the government, then Congress always distanced itself from the collective responsibility in this government" he added.

Hours after two top allies in the Maharashtra coalition Shiv Sena and NCP brushed off rumours of a rift in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party was not a 'key player' in the state, apparently distancing himself from reports of internal bickering within the ruling alliance. (ANI)

