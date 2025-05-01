New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The representatives of the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) New Delhi, and the Faculty Association of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, have written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, expressing their collective concern over the prolonged delay in implementing the rotatory headship policy at the premier institutions--AIIMS New Delhi and PGIMER Chandigarh.

Due to the inaction in implementation and lack of communication, the two faculty associations have decided to launch a black badge campaign starting May 1, 2025, as a peaceful and symbolic form of protest.

"In view of the Ministry's continued inaction, and as previously resolved, we are now compelled to express our dissent through peaceful and symbolic protest. A Black Badge Campaign will begin on 1st May 2025 and continue through the entire month of May," the associations said in a joint letter.

In the letter, they mentioned the official communication regarding the implementation of the rotatory headship system in both the Institutes by 2024. "As you are aware, in 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officially communicated that the rotatory headship system would be implemented in both institutions by June 2024. Despite this clear assurance, nearly a year has passed, and no concrete action has been taken," the letter stated.

"Multiple rounds of dialogue with Ministry officials have taken place. However, to our deep disappointment, neither of our faculty associations has been granted an audience with your esteemed office, and the matter continues to be deferred without resolution." Reads letter "Following unanimous resolutions in our respective General Body Meetings--held on 16th April 2025 (AIIMS New Delhi) and 17th April 2025 (PGIMER Chandigarh)--we reaffirm that the rotatory headship system, along with a collegium- based structure, is essential to ensure fairness, transparency, and democratic leadership in academic governance," the letter added.

"If the issue remains unaddressed, further actions will follow in June 2025. Escalated forms of protest will be considered from July 2025 onwards if our demands remain unmet," the associations concluded in their letter. (ANI)

