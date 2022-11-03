Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) On a day the Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency went to the polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that free and fair elections are not possible anywhere because of BJP's "lust for power".

He also accused the police and administration of Lakhimpur Kheri of working as the ruling party workers.

The Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

"Free and fair elections are not possible anywhere because of BJP's lust for power. The police-administration worked completely as BJP workers. In the by-elections in Gola Gokarannath, the BJP did not allow voters to vote freely...," Yadav said in a party release.

He also accused the Election Commission of failing to act promptly in the situation.

"This is an alarm bell for the Indian democracy," he claimed.

The SP chief further alleged that the police took away a polling booth in-charge. He also claimed that former village head Zuber and former village head of Harinagar, Major Singh Bittu as well as BJP supporters took control of polling stations of Lalapur, Madanpur and Laxmanjati villages of the same area.

However, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh ruled out the allegations, saying he personally visited the three polling centres but found no such thing.

"In Madanpur, a Samajwadi Party agent was found and he accepted that there was nothing wrong. Also, webcasting of these centres is on," he added.

Yada also accused the saffron party of driving away "Muslim voters as well those supporting the Samajwadi Party" from polling booths.

"Police unnecessarily indulged in lathi-charge at voters at booth numbers 324, 325, 326 which disrupted the polling process, while voting slips were not distributed in booth numbers 260-261-262 of the same area," the release said, adding that people were not allowed to exercise their franchise despite showing relevant identity documents.

The former chief minister further claimed that a BJP MLA kept roaming around with envelopes full of money in his car.

The BJP MLA from Mohammadi Vidhan Sabha tried to influence voting by roaming around booth numbers 333, 334, 337 in Secunderabad area. He also assaulted SP workers and voters, Yadav alleged.

