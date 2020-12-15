Ballia (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday said fake cases are being lodged against the opposition leaders by the ruling BJP.

He said the BJP was the “well-wisher of capitalists”.

"The BJP government is committing atrocities against those protesting its policies. The protestors are being sent to jail on false cases," Lallu said in Rasada area here.

"The BJP is helping capitalists and taking away rights and property of the common man. No one is happy with the present BJP regime," he said.

The Congress leader added that party committees will be constituted in 8,000 nyay panchyats and 7,000 village panchyats by the end of January.

