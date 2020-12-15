Mumbai, December 15: Mumbai local may resume services for the general public from January 1, 2021. Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday hinted that the state government is over the resumption of Mumbai local services. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Maharashtra government that it would take the decision regarding the resumption of Mumbai local services after December 15.

“If the COVID-19 spike gets averted, then we are planning to take a decision on resuming local trains for the general public after December 15,” reported Times Now quoting BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as saying. He further added that the government was also not in favour to impose night curfew. Mumbai Local Trains Will Be Available For All Passengers Soon, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Notably, Mumbai local trains resumed operations for the essential service providers. The local services resumed in June after being suspended for more than two months due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In October, the Maharashtra government had also permitted all women passengers to board local trains. However, children were not allowed to travel on local trains. Mumbai Local Trains Update: All Passengers to be Allowed, Time Slots Proposed by Maharashtra Govt in Letter to Railways.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to COVID-19. Till now, over 18.83 lakh people have contracted coronavirus in the western state of India. The state’s death toll also jumped to 48,269. However, in the past few days, the state witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

