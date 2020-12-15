New Delhi, December 15: The nurses' union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off the strike which they launched a day earlier, seeking the implementation of 23 demands raised by them. The indefinite stir was ended, hours after the Delhi High Court restrained the nurses from continuing the strike amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A single-judge bench of the Delhi HC, which heard the AIIMS vs AIIMS Nurses' Union case today, was told by the counsel representing the hospital administration that the demands raised by the nurses would be sympathetically looked into by them. Delhi High Court Restraints Nurses From Continuing Indefinite Stir.

The court, while restraining the nurses from continuing their stir, postponed the matter for further hearing next month. The union representing the medics have demanded a halt on contractual hirings and the fixation of their pay as per the recommendations of Sixth Pay Commission, among other demands.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who issued a video message on Monday, said most of the demands raised by the union have been technically fulfilled. Since difference of perception and understanding exists, he appealed them to resolve the disputes through dialogue.

The Union Health Ministry had taken a stern view of the strike, that comes amid the pandemic. The administration of AIIMS was asked to ensure that the provisions of Disaster Management Act - in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - are not violated through a stir called amidst such a situation.

