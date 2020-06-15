India News | Family of Indian Detained by Nepal Security Forces Says He Was Taken from Indian Side to Sangrampur

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): The family of Indian citizen Lagan Kishore, who was detained in Nepal, after Friday's firing incident along India-Nepal border and who returned to his hometown here after being freed on Saturday, said has said that Nepalese personnel hit him with rifle butt and took him from the Indian side to Nepal's Sangrampur.

Lagan Kishore was detained on June 12 morning by Nepal's Armed Police Force who resorted to unprovoked firing at a group of people at the Lalbandi-Jankinagar border. Kishore and his family were at the border to meet his daughter-in-law, a Nepali national and her family. One person, Vikesh Yadav was killed in the firing while two others identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur sustained gunshot injuries.

Recounting the incident, Kishore said that during the firing he had rushed towards the Indian side but Nepalese personnel hit him with rifle butt and took him to Nepal's Sangrampur. He was also asked to confess that he was taken into custody from the Nepali side.

"We ran to return to India when they started firing, but they dragged me from the Indian side, hit me with a rifle butt and took me to Nepal's Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India," said Kishore.

Kishore's son also recalling the incident said that Nepali personnel started abusing them and hit him and his father, who was later detained.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore's son said, "We went to meet my brother-in-law. Security personnel started abusing me but I could not understand their language. However, my brother's wife asked them to not abuse. After that they came to the Indian side and hit me. I told my father about the incident and he confronted them."

"They started beating him and called fellow personnel who started firing and dragged my father from the Indian side, hit him with a rifle butt and took him to Nepal's Sangrampur," he said.

Kishore was released on Saturday, June 13 and was handed over to the Indian Security Forces at the no man's land. (ANI)

