Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines

New Delhi, June 14: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for sensitivity and utmost caution while discussing and covering the news of celebrity suicides. His appeal came shortly after the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who ended his life at his Mumbai-based residence on Sunday.

Vijayan, while expressing sorrow over the death of Rajput, said the massive outpour of grief also reflects how scores have been affected by the news. He called upon the general populace, as well as media personnel, to exercise caution and maintain sensitivity while discussing cases of suicides.

"The outpouring of grief over the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput is a testament to how many of us have been affected by this news. However, we must exercise care while discussing this topic; especially since we are in a public health crisis," Vijayan said.

The Kerala CM shared a list of guidelines prepared by the

Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy on coverage of celebrity suicides. The guidelines, claimed Vijayan, have also been approved by the World Health Organisation.

Thread from @CMHLPIndia on guidelines for covering celebrity suicides in a sensitive way, advocated by WHO and other international organisations. https://t.co/Ow3iXiUAQ0 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) June 14, 2020

THREAD: Here are 7 guidelines for covering celebrity suicides in a sensitive way, advocated by WHO and other international organisations. Media professionals, please take note and share widely. 1/n@SachinKalbag @amritat @toymango @calamur @suchetadalal @free_thinker — Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy (@CMHLPIndia) May 28, 2020

Rajput, 34, was declared dead earlier today after a team of Mumbai police officials which arrived at his Bandra residence found that he has committed suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the premises. The body was sent for autopsy. His sudden death was mourned by scores across India, including members from political, sports and film fraternity.

