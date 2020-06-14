Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, at his Bandra residence. He reportedly hung himself and his body was discovered by his house help. And what followed was an utterly distasteful and disrespectful move, by the netizens and also Indian media and even the people present at Sushant's house at the time that his body was retrieved. Someone clicked a picture of the actor's lifeless body lying on his bed and it was circulated. Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside).

And what was even more horrible that along with netizens, media and news channels, that are supposed to be responsible, even published the pictures, not once thinking about how the sensitive the matter is and how haunting will those pictures be to look at for Sushant's family. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets).

A lot of celebs tweeted against the insensitive move of the media. And soon enough, the matter was brought to the notice of Mumbai's Cyber cell, which has now issued a warning to all those who have used the images.

Check Out Their Tweets Below:

They Have Taken Note of The Images:

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Legal Action Will Be Taken If Pictures Are Not Deleted:

It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. ⁰(2/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Netizens Ordered To Delete Images

Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

The Cyber department requested that all the users retract/delete the images if they used them, for this could lead to legal action being taken against them. They also mentioned how sharing such images reflects in poor light and is in bad taste and that users are liable to legal prosecution.

