Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 11:51 PM IST
Maharashtra Cyber Cells Warns Against Circulation of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, at his Bandra residence. He reportedly hung himself and his body was discovered by his house help. And what followed was an utterly distasteful and disrespectful move, by the netizens and also Indian media and even the people present at Sushant's house at the time that his body was retrieved. Someone clicked a picture of the actor's lifeless body lying on his bed and it was circulated. Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside).

And what was even more horrible that along with netizens, media and news channels, that are supposed to be responsible, even published the pictures, not once thinking about how the sensitive the matter is and how haunting will those pictures be to look at for Sushant's family. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets).

A lot of celebs tweeted against the insensitive move of the media. And soon enough, the matter was brought to the notice of Mumbai's Cyber cell, which has now issued a warning to all those who have used the images.

Check Out Their Tweets Below:

They Have Taken Note of The Images:

Legal Action Will Be Taken If Pictures Are Not Deleted:

Netizens Ordered To Delete Images

The Cyber department requested that all the users retract/delete the images if they used them, for this could lead to legal action being taken against them. They also mentioned how sharing such images reflects in poor light and is in bad taste and that users are liable to legal prosecution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

