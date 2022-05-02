Sri Sathya Sai district (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a fan fell on a student while she was writing her class 10 exam at an examination centre in Aandhra Pradesh's Sri Satya Sai district.

According to the police, "An incident took place at the 10th class examination centre in Somandipally, Sri Sathya Sai district. During the exam at a local Vignan school, a fan spun around and fell on a girl student who was writing a test. She was given first aid which made her finish her exam. She is absolutely fine."

"They allowed me to write the exam after the government doctors confirmed that there was no risk to me," said the victim.

Government doctors said they would provide better treatment to the student after writing the exam and see to it that she recovers quickly.

Vignan School correspondent Mallikarjuna said, "Two days before the tenth class centre was set up, all the electrical wires, tube lights and ceiling fans in the entire building had been repaired. He told the media that all the fans will be checked and repaired in every room today." (ANI)

