Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Secretary Mahendra Sharma announced on Tuesday that fans with at least one dose of covid vaccine will be allowed for the first T20 International match between India and New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on November 17.

"Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols. Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match," Sharma said.

"According to guidelines issued by the state government, spectators should follow COVID appropriate behaviour like mandatory use of masks, sanitisation, thermal screening, proper ventilation and vaccination with at least one dose of covid vaccine by all spectators, staff and players," he added.

He also said that spectators who have not taken the second dose of the Covid vaccine should bring a negative RT-PCR Covid test report, not older than 48 hours before the match.

"To discuss various issues and tasks related to preparations before the organisation of the match, a meeting of the Organising Committee constituted for the organisation of match will be held on November 10 at 4 PM at RCA academy," he added.

Sharma further said that that the Rajasthan Cricket Association will organise the India New Zealand T20 International match on November 17, its first international match in almost 8 years.

New Zealand will tour India for the upcoming bilateral T20 and Test series from November 17 to December 7. New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

