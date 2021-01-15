New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi Police detained Congress MPs from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and a Congress MLA who have been protesting against Centre's farm laws at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

According to the sources, MPs Ravneet Bittu, Aujla and the MLA were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Prominent leaders of the Punjab Congress unit have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for nearly a month now, against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to meet them here earlier today and soon after they left, the Punjab Congress leaders were detained.

Meanwhile, as Congress is observing a 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' against the farm laws across the country, party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Friday gheraoed Raj Niwas, Civil Lines to express solidarity with the farmers. (ANI)

