New Delhi, January 15: The ninth round of talks between the Centre and farmers unions remained inconclusive. The talks were held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Friday to resolve the deadlock over the three controversial farm laws. The 10th round of talks will take place on January 19. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash discussed the matter with representatives of 41 farmer organisations at the Vigyan Bhavan. Bhupinder Singh Mann Recuses Himself From 4-Member Committee Formed by Supreme Court Over Farm Laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikhait said that farmers would not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court and they would not leave their demand of repealing of the three farm laws. Tikhait said, "Our demands of repealing of the three farm laws and MSP guarantee remain. We will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We'll talk to Central Government only." Farmers' Talks With Centre: No Headway in 8th Round of Meeting Over Farm Laws; Next Round of Talks on January 15.

Our demands of repealing of the three farm laws & MSP guarantee remain. We will not go to the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court. We'll talk to Central Government only: Rakesh Tikait, BKU spokesperson pic.twitter.com/SihCfAMSqM — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Tomar said that Friday's talks were not decisive. The Union Agriculture Minister said, "Today's talks with farmers unions were not decisive. We will hold talks again on January 19. We are positive to reach a solution through talks. The government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions." He also stated that the government would present its side before the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court.

The government will present its side before the committee constituted by the Supreme Court when asked: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar https://t.co/o1g6sWWiqw — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws, since November 26. Farmers are demanding the complete rollback of the laws, which were enacted in September last year. However, the government only agreed to amend the laws. Farmers fear that these laws would dilute the minimum support price by destroying APMCs.

On Tuesday, the top court stayed the implementation of the farm laws until further orders. The court also constituted a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock. However, one of the four members of the Committee Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the Committee.

