Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 19 (ANI): Farmers in Punjab's Jalandhar staged a protest on railway tracks at Jalandhar Cantonment junction after a policeman allegedly slapped an elderly woman protesting over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway.

According to the police, the railway main line between Ludhiana to Jalandhar and Amritsar-Jalandhar-Jammu was blocked due to the farmer's protest.

Reportedly, the farmers are protesting over the incident wherein a policeman was seen slapping an elderly woman protester in Punjab's Gurdaspur during a protest over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway.

The farmers in Gurdaspur have been protesting against land acquisition for the Delhi-Katra national highway and a poor compensation offer.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Cheema Khudi village near Batala in the Gurdaspur district during the ongoing demonstration of the farmers. (ANI)

