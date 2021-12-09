New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Attacking the Opposition, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday said that now since the farmers are happy after the repeal of the three farm laws, the Opposition is left with no issue to do politics.

Balyan's remarks came after farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

Speaking to ANI, Balyan, said, "Farmers are happy and they are going home with happy faces. Their happy faces have left the opposition with no issues for their politics. They (Opposition) never did any work so they were attacking us with the farmers' agitation.

Speaking on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Balyan assured that the committee constituted by the Centre on MSP consists of farmer leaders as its members and the decision will be taken in the favour of the farmers."

Balyan said, "The three farm laws were in the favor of the farmers but the farmers were not happy so the Prime Minister took the decision to repeal them."

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The SKM called off a planned tractor march to Parliament on November 29 and said that it would wait until December 4 for the Union government to formally respond to its demands, which it had stated in an open letter to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

